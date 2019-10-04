British former heavyweight champion to appear in exhibition match in Japan

Evander Holyfield Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Believe it or not, Evander Holyfield, the only four-time heavyweight champion of the world, is set to make a sensational return to the ring at the age of 56.

Eight years after hanging up his gloves Holyfield will compete in an exhibition bout in Japan just like Floyd Mayweather Jr did in December 2018 when he knocked-out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

In the first round in a New Year’s Eve exhibition in Tokyo.

Holyfield, who is best remembered for one of the most bizarre events ever to be enacted in the rink when in 1997 Mike Tyson bit the top off his ear!

Just a week ago British former world champion Nigel Benn announced he was making a comeback aged 55 and after a 23-year absence from the ring.