Florida's Grant Holloway, center, raises his arms as he wins the men's 110 meter hurdles finals during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas, Friday, June 7, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: American Grant Holloway ran the fastest 110 metres hurdles race in 11 months, breaking the 13-second barrier for the first time in his career at the 2019 US national collegiate championships on Friday.

The 21-year-old Holloway flashed across the line in 12.98 seconds to edge out runner-up Daniel Roberts, who clocked 13 seconds flat at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Holloway, who attends school in Florida, became the first American college athlete to run a sub-13 race. He also broke Renaldo Nehemiah's 40-year old college record of 13.00.

Former world champion Sergey Shubenkov, of Russia, was the last athlete to break the 13 second barrier when he ran 12.92 in July 2018.