Fifty nine scholars left St Andrews with special memories as the 2022/23 R&A Student Tour Series came to a conclusion. A fortunate three gained experiences to last a lifetime.

There was a definite buzz for this season’s final tournament. No surprise, considering the R&A was crowning champions over the Old Course, the Home of Golf providing the perfect backdrop for the final round of the final tournament. Many had never played the Old Course, and they savoured every moment walking in the footsteps of the legends of the game.

Stirling University Lorna McClymont won the final event, her third in the five-tournament schedule, to earn her second straight order of merit title. Teammate Will Coxon was crowned the men’s champion, while Ryan Griffin became the third consecutive Maynooth University player to win the order of merit.

“It feels really cool, it’s a nice feeling to be a St Andrews winner,” said McClymont, who won by three shots over St Andrews student Megan Ashley and Elice Fredriksson of Halmstad University with a 3-under-par 220 thanks to a 2-under-par 73 around the Old Course.

“I’m proud to have won both my order of merit titles, but to do it by winning the final tournament this year at the Home of Golf is maybe a wee bit more satisfying.”

COURSE RECORD 60

McClymont won the first two events on the schedule, including the Stirling International with a course record 60 at Montrose. She followed up with victory at Le Golf National in France. She was fifth in Portugal when she stumbled to a closing 85 after holding the 36-hole lead. She began the Spain tournament with a 77 and never caught up, eventually finishing third.

“Winning (the order of merit title) this year was a wee bit more difficult because of the last two tournaments, but I still managed to come back and be there. We go all peaks and troughs. It feels good that I managed to work through it.”

LADIES EUROPEAN ACCESS

McClymont receives another spot in the European Palmer Cup team as order of merit winner. She receives an added bonus, a spot in a Ladies European Access tournament by winning the final.

“I’m really excited. It will be a great opportunity to play with the pros and see how my game measures up.”

Griffin placed joint second behind Coxon with St Andrews student Tom Parker and first round leader Jack Leversidge of Northumbria University. That runner-up spot propelled Griffin to the top of the order of merit by 84 points over Stirling student George Cannon, winner at Montrose.

“It’s a brilliant feeling, I’m absolutely delighted,” said Griffin, winner in Spain last month. “To do it here at the Home of Golf is as good as it gets. I’ll have unbelievable memories for a lifetime.

PALMER CUP

The psychology student will make his Palmer Cup debut this year’s thanks to his order of merit title.

“All the legends have played in it, so for me to play in it too will be absolutely unbelievable.”

Griffin also receives a spot in this year’s Amateur Championship at Hillside. “I was looking at my WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) position and knew I had to have few good finishes to play again this year (he made the match play stages at Royal Lytham last year) so to return this year is the cherry on top.”ant feeling, I’m absolutely

Coxon knew he couldn’t win the order of merit (he placed third on that list), but had his sights on winning at St Andrews to grab the opportunity of playing with the professionals.

“It’s special to win here,” said Coxon, who closed with a 2-under-par 70 to finish on 9-under 207, four shots ahead of the field. “Just standing on the 18th green after I holed out with all the historic buildings in the background was a great feeling. It’s where golf started, and winning here is a moment I’ll cherish for a lifetime.”

EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR

As for his debut tournament on the European Challenge Tour, the 20-year-old accounting and finance student said: “A Challenge Tour start will be a great experience. It will give me an idea of where my game is compared to the best in the game. It’ll be nice to see what they do better than me, and what I’m as good at as they are. It’s just all about the experience.