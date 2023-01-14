Team Continental Europe, captained by Francesco Molinari, leads Team Great Britain & Ireland, captained by Tommy Fleetwood, by two points, 8 ½ to 6 ½, after Day 2, which featured two sessions of foursomes matches in the Hero Cup on the DP World Tour over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
Following on from the 3-2 overnight score to Continental Europe the morning session finished 2 ½ points a side with three of the five matches going to the 18th green.
The halved match was Match 1 where Thomas Pieters & Alex Noren (Continental Europe) halved with Ewen Ferguson & Richard Mansell (GB&I).
In the afternoon session Captain Molinari along with partner Nicolai Hojgaard secured their second point of the day.
Captain Fleetwood also won two points on the day, with Tyrrell Hatton in the morning and Jordan Smith in the afternoon.
The match was tied 6 ½ points each, with the two final afternoon foursomes matches still out on the course, which were both narrowly won by Continental Europe.
Both days, in this three day ‘Team Europe Ryder Cup rehearsal,’ have been tight, with none of the 20 players in the event winning all three of their points and eight of the matches being decided on the 18th hole.
Molinari and Hojgaard have been paired together for all three matches and remain unbeaten having halved yesterday’s fourball match.
All 10 players from both sides will play in all four sessions where the final day, Day 3 tomorrow (Sunday), sees 10 singles matches with the winning team the first to get to 13 points.
There have been many observers present during the week: especially Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald who is overseeing the event, as well as many former Ryder Cup Captains.
The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome Italy, Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October.
Day Two Morning Foursomes Results
Continental Europe Names First:
- Thomas Pieters & Alex Noren halved with Ewen Ferguson & Richard Mansell
- Sepp Straka & Thomas Detry lost to Tommy Fleetwood (Captain) & Tyrrell Hatton 1 hole
- Francesco Molinari (Captain) & Nicolai Hojgaard beat Callum Shinkwin & Matt Wallace 3&1
- Antoine Rozner & Adrian Meronk lost to Jordan Smith & Robert MacIntyre 1 hole
- Victor Perez & Guido Migliozzi beat Seamus Power & Shane Lowry 3&2
Afternoon Foursomes Results
- Molinari & Hojgaard beat Ferguson & Mansell 2&1
- Rozner & Meronk lost to Shinkwin & Wallace 2&1
- Pieters & Noren lost to Fleetwood (Captain) & Smith 2&1
- Straka & Detry beat Lowry & Hatton 1 hole
- Perez & Migliozzi beat Power & MacIntyre 2&1
Score after Day 2: Continental Europe 8 ½ points v Great Britain & Ireland 6 ½ points
Day 3 Singles Matches Schedule:
Continental Europe Names First:
Match 1 - 10:35 - Francesco Molinari v Shane Lowry
Match 2 - 10:45 - Thomas Pieters v Tommy Fleetwood
Match 3 - 10:55 - Antoine Rozner v Tyrrell Hatton
Match 4 - 11:05 - Nicolai Højgaard v Seamus Power
Match 5 - 11:35 - Thomas Detry v Matt Wallace
Match 6 - 11:25 - Adrian Meronk v Callum Shinkwin
Match 7 - 11:35 - Victor Perez v Jordan Smith
Match 8 - 11:45 - Sepp Straka v Ewen Ferguson
Match 9 - 11:55 - Alex Noren v Robert MacIntyre
Match 10 - 12:05 - Guido Migliozzi v Richard Mansell