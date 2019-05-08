Gaviria tops UAE Team Emirates’ line-up at Giro d’Italia

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE Team Emirates will be hunting stage victories at the Giro d’Italia as Colombian sprinter, Fernando Gaviria tops the line-up of riders looking for success at the opening Grand Tour of the season, which begins on Saturday.

Despite only one previous appearance at Italy’s most famous race, Gaviria has four stage wins under his belt — all picked up in his debut Giro in 2017. It was a race to remember for the youngster, who went on to pick up the Maglia Ciclamino (Points jersey). He will be hopeful of a repeat performance this time round and will count on the support of teammates Diego Ulissi, Jan Polanc, Juan Sebastian Molano, Simone Consonni, Tom Bohli, Marco Marcato and Valerio Conti.

While Molano and Bohli make their race debuts, there’s plenty of experience among the ranks too. Ulissi has six stage wins at the Giro d’Italia, while Jan Polanc has two stage victories to his name, making this a well-rounded group looking to compete for stage honours.