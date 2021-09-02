Euro 2020 semi-finalists win 2-0, have scored 16 goals and conceded 0 in qualifiers so far

Scotland's defender Scott McKenna (right) fights for the ball with Denmark's forward Yussuf Yurary Poulsen during their the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match in Copenhagen. Image Credit: AFP

Copenhagen: First-half goals from full backs Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle gave dominant Denmark a 2-0 victory over Scotland in their World Cup qualifier last night and kept the Danes top of Group F with four wins out of four.

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists, who have scored 16 goals and conceded none in the campaign, sparkled once again and their young attacking players produced a fine display in the first half at the Parken Stadium.

Right back Wass got on the end of a beautiful raking ball to the back post from Pierre Emil Hojbjerg to head the Danes into the lead in the 14th minute and just over 90 seconds later it was Maehle’s turn.

Andreas Skov Olsen caused chaos by cutting in from the right wing and finding left back Maehle, who in turn passed to Mikkel Damsgaard. The young playmaker flicked a superb pass back into the path of Maehle, who scored with a delightful touch off the outside of his right boot.

Close call

Damsgaard has gone from deputising for Christian Eriksen following the latter’s heart attack during their Euro 2020 opener against Finland to being the first name on Kasper Hjulmand’s team sheet.

The Scots improved after halftime, but the closest they came was a Ryan Fraser shot 10 minutes form time which Kasper Schmeichel got down smartly to save.

Hojbjerg could have had a third after another dizzying Danish attack but his header was saved, and the hosts ran down the clock to see out a comfortable win.