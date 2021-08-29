1 of 9
With the August transfer window deadline fast approaching we will see a bunch of players moving clubs and one of those looks to be France forward Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain star has been linked with a move all summer to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have given the Ligue 1 club until today to accept their bid of £163 million for the 22-year-old and are not willing to offer more than that.
Borussia Dortmund are trying to tempt Manchester United's Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot to join them in the Bundesliga but the English Premier League club need to find a replacement for the 22-year-old before they let him leave.
Dortmund are also keen on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and are trying to get a loan deal done however Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants to keep the 20-year-old England man at Stamford Bridge.
Manchester United are planning to make a move for 30-year-old England right-back Kieran Trippier, with Atletico Madrid said to be demanding £34.3 million for the former Tottenham player.
Following the signing of Ronaldo, West Ham are planning a £15 million bid to try to sign Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard who is now surplus to requirements. The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with the London club and has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford with the arrival of the Portuguese superstar.
Brazil forward Willian, 33, is prepared to lose out on over £20million in wages to seal his Arsenal exit. Corinthians want to sign the former Chelsea star, but his wages - in-excess of £220,000-per-week - have proved an obvious stumbling block. However, he is ready to forgo the remainder of his lucrative contract to ensure his return home can go ahead.
Juventus are close to re-signing Italy striker Moise Kean on a two-year loan from Everton, with an obligation to buy the 21-year-old who joined the Toffees from Italians in 2019.
Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has been tipped for a move all summer with Arsenal rumoured to be his new destination. However it now seems the 24-year-old has accepted the Italian club's offer of a contract extension.
And finally, Cristiano Ronaldo will become the highest-paid player in English Premier League history when he completes his switch to Manchester United from Juventus. The 36-year-old Portugal forward is believed to have been offered an incredible £480,000 a week by the Old Trafford Club.
