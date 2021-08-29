1 of 10
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola gesture during the English Premier League match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. City won 5-0 to ramp up the pressure on Arteta as Arsenal have now lost all three of their opening games of the new season.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
Manchester City players celebrate after Ferran Torres scored their fifth goal. Ten-man Arsenal were completely outplayed by Manchester City as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring their second goal against Crystal Palace. He thought he had won it when he rifled past Vicente Guaita for his fourth goal of the campaign but the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira shakes hands with Christian Benteke. Palace are yet to impress under their new coach Vieira but he will be happy to come away with a point.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Everton manager Rafael Benitez gives instructions to Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate during their match against Brighton. Whatever he said worked as Everton went on to win 2-0.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Brighton's Adam Webster in action with Everton's Alex Iwobi. Everton extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they produced a classy display.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates scoring their second goal against Southampton with his teammates deep into injury time. But it wasn't the winner as James Ward-Prowse scored a dramatic 96th-minute penalty soon after Saint-Maximin's late goal to grab a draw in a thrilling encounter at St James' Park.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates with Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho after the match against Norwich City which the Foxes won 2-1.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
In the match between Liverpool and Chelsea, Blues defender Reece James was shown a red card. But Chelsea defended bravely with 10-men to come away from Anfield with a point following a 1-1 draw.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Chelsea frustrated Liverpool in a fast and furious encounter to claim a hard-earned point. Liverpool pressed frantically throughout, but the Champions League holders were superbly organised.
Image Credit: Reuters