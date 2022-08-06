Maxwel Cornet has joined West Ham from Burnley on a five-year deal after the London club agreed to pay his £17.5 million release clause.
The 25-year-old Ivory Coast winger arrived at Turf Moor from Lyon last August and made an instant impact at the club.
Nine goals
He was the team's top scorer last season with nine goals but could not save the Clarets from relegation from the Premier League.
"It's a new step for me to join this big club and I'm really happy to be here, to be part of the project for the club. I'm just excited to start," said Cornet.
Cornet becomes West Ham's fifth signing of the summer after striker Gianluca Scamacca, defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Flynn Downes, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.