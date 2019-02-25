Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic was sent home from last year’s World Cup after coach Zlatko Dalic said he had refused to come on as a substitute against Nigeria. Dalic said Kalinic had claimed he was not fit to play, but that was not good enough for the manager who took the country to the final where they lost to France. The 31-year-old Kalinic, capped 41 times, has not played for the national team since.