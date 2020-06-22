Liverpool’s clash against Everton was supposed to be the party before the party, as the Reds resumed their Premier League title march — but not everything went to plan.
Not only did Everton spoil the celebrations somewhat by holding their Merseyside rivals to a 0-0 draw, meaning Liverpool will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the coveted trophy, one piece of silverware they have never won, but star forward Sadio Mane was left embarrassed as he fluffed his lines before the game even began.
The Senegalese star stood to attention alongside his teammates in remembrance of those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus outbreak, but when the referee blew his whistle for the players to then take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Sane appeared so eager to get things started he took off into the Everton half expecting the match to begin.
After a few seconds, Sane looked over his shoulder to realise his gaffe and trotted back to his spot and sheepishly went down on one knee as both red and blue sides of the Merseyside divide struggled to stifle a few grins at his expense.
Thankfully, the game got under way without any further slip-ups but Sane and his fellow Reds could not find the back of the net and had to settle for a draw.