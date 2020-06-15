1 of 7
Manchester United's seemingly never-ending pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has moved up a gear, with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side prepared to offer 75 million pounds for the England man, as a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho looks increasingly unlikely.
United are also interested in Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, as Soskjaer plans wholesale changes in midfield for next season.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put Arsenal’s Premier League rivals on alert by saying he is at a turning point in his career and it will be a difficult decision to extend his contract at the London club. The Gabon international, whose deal ends in June 2021, has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund.
Arsenal are looking pretty active in the transfer market themselves, with the Gunners making a move to sign 35-year-old defender Thiago Silva, who is leaving Paris St-Germain this summer. Another defender, Reims’ Axel Disasi in also on their radar, along with Atletico Madrid's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.
Perennial underachievers Newcastle United will hope to secure the signature of Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, who looks to be leaving Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile the Londoners' pursuit of Kai Havertz goes on, with Chelsea willing to pay 75 million pounds, but Bayer Leverkusen are holding out for 90 million pounds.
Chelsea are pondering making an offer for Southampton keeper Fraser Forster, leaving a question mark over the future on current No. 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga.
