Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties PJSC, a leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE, and Premier League champions Manchester City have announced a new partnership that sees Aldar become the club’s official Real Estate Partner.

The partnership will see Manchester City and Aldar work together on a number of exciting new development projects within the region in the realms of real estate, retail and football education.

As part of the agreement, Aldar will use the Manchester City brand and intellectual property to promote select residential projects to the Club’s global audience. Elements of the partnership will also benefit local communities and play a key role in enriching the football landscape in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The partnership will also see Aldar’s brand feature in Etihad Stadium on matchdays throughout the year. Aldar will also seek to engage Manchester City fans in the UAE, at Etihad Stadium, and across the world with exclusive events and campaigns in collaboration with the Club.

Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President, Global Partnership Sales, City Football Group, said: “As a Club, we are continually working to find new ways to engage with our global fanbase and offer unique experiences for our communities around the world. By aligning with Aldar, the Club will be able to further use the power of football to make an impact within the region and build on Manchester City’s growth in the UAE.

“The team at Aldar have impressed us with their vision and commitment to our shared values and we look forward to working together throughout this partnership on a host of exciting projects and activations.”