Waleed Al Hosani, UAE Pro League CEO (left) and Cenk Unverdi, Rixos Hotels' Regional General Manager, pose after signing the agreement. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Pro League have announced a two-year strategic partnership with Rixos Hotels, part of the Accor Group, to be the official hospitality partner for a series of events on a commercial deal worth of Dhs 2 million.

The agreement is in sync with the Pro League’s efforts to diversify partnerships and sponsorships in a way that best serves the interests of Emirati football, while giving Rixos Hotels the opportunity to reach out to a new audience.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday attended by UAE Pro League CEO Waleed Al Hosani, Rixos Hotels UAE Regional General Manager Cenk Unverdi and media representatives.

Al Hosani expressed his delight with the partnership, stressing the importance of the move that serves the goals of the Pro League and the benefits to Emirati football. “This partnership works in the interest of Emirati football, and is in line with the programmes and goals of the Pro League, which focuses on diversifying partnerships and sponsorships with various sectors,” he noted.

The UAE Pro League CEO stressed that the agreement marks an important step forward, hailing the new partners. “Rixos Hotels are amongst the leading hotels in the tourism field in the world. We hope that the partnership agreement will benefit both parties,” he added.

Al Hosani also expressed his gratitude to the wise leadership for protecting the health and safety of everyone in the UAE, and praised the efforts of our first line of defence who continue to work hard to raise awareness of precautionary measures to overcome the current crisis.

In turn, Unverdi echoed Al Hosani’s delight about the partnership while lauding the remarkable progress of the Pro League competitions. “Over the past few years, the UAE Pro League’s competitions have grown to become one of the fastest-growing form of entertainment in the region,” Unverdi remarked.

He confirmed that partnering with the Pro League is an exciting opportunity to “connect with football fans in the UAE and to invite them to discover the world of Rixos and Accor in return”.