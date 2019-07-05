Rio de Janeiro: Tite will remain the Brazil coach on a “permanent basis”, regardless of the outcome of the Copa America final on Sunday in which Brazil will play against Peru at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The confirmation about Tite was announced three days before the final by the Brazilian Football Confederation in an unusual and brief statement after local media reported that Tite would leave the national team after the Copa America final.

“The Brazilian Football Confederation expresses its confidence in the work of the coaching staff of the Brazilian National Team and reaffirms that it will be maintained on a permanent basis,” the CBF said in a statement.

Rumours about Tite leaving the team gained traction after well-known sports columnist Juca Kfouri said in his UOL blog that the coach was willing to pass on the job regardless of the outcome of the final.

Tite took office three years ago after they were knocked out of the 2016 Copa America and managed to turn Brazil around to become the first South American team to secure a spot in the World Cup.