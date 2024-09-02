London: Arne Slot delivered a statement of intent as rampant Liverpool crushed woeful Manchester United to underline their Premier League title credentials.

Erling Haaland is already in peak form with two hat-tricks in Manchester City’s first three games, while title-chasing Arsenal hope for an instant impact from Raheem Sterling.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from this weekend’s action:

Slot’s statement win

Arne Slot may have huge shoes to fill at Anfield after succeeding Jurgen Klopp but the Liverpool boss has made a flawless start in his bid to earn the trust of the Reds’ demanding support.

The Dutchman’s name echoed around Old Trafford after a 3-0 demolition of Manchester United that left his compatriot Erik ten Hag already under scrutiny just three games into the new campaign.

Liverpool have won all of their three matches without conceding a goal to sit just behind leaders Manchester City on goals scored.

Even more impressively, Slot’s stamp can already be seen.

Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation in a deep-lying midfield role and the narrower position of full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold has left Liverpool less open to counter-attacks.

“He demands from the team,” said goalkeeper Alisson Becker. “Everyone is working their socks off.

“It’s a third clean-sheet in a row. It is not only that we are saving them at the back - the team is working so hard. This is the mentality that the manager wants us to have.”

Even a ‘gun’ can’t stop Haaland

Haaland had just single-handedly demolished West Ham with a sublime display of ruthless finishing when Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was asked how any team could hope to stop the red-hot striker.

Guardiola joked there was no answer to that question, not even if an opponent came onto the pitch with a weapon.

“He’s unstoppable. There’s no central defender, not even with a gun, to stop him,” he said.

Haaland’s 24th treble of his career made it three consecutive wins for table-topping City.

The 24-year-old’s second hat-trick in a week, following his treble against Ipswich, took him to seven goals already this term as City extended their perfect start to their bid for a fifth successive title.

“He didn’t lose one ball and he played unbelievable, not just with the ball but also defensively and offensively. He gave an extra pass. I’m really pleased for him,” Guardiola said.

“He’s playing much better in everything. The details, he stays 20 minutes or half an hour after training sessions.

“Last season not even once was he there because he didn’t feel good, tired, niggles.”

Arteta eyes Sterling impact

Mikel Arteta will spend the international break trying to get Raheem Sterling up to speed to ensure he can make his Arsenal debut in the north London derby at Tottenham.

Sterling made a deadline-day season-long loan move to the Gunners after being frozen out by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

The 29-year-old, who worked with Arteta at Manchester City, has not played since pre-season after being left out of the Chelsea matchday squad two weeks ago.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday, Arsenal have a fortnight to prepare for the trip to Tottenham on September 15 and Arteta wants Sterling to have a chance of featuring.

“We have to see him, speak to him about what he’s been doing and how he’s feeling about it,” Arteta said.

“Try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and for him to understand what we are looking for from him in the dynamics of the team.