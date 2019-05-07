Teams lock horns for 4th Sharjah Ramadan Futsal Championship

Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Indoor football fans, and sports enthusiast, the wait is over. Sharjah Ramadan Futsal Championship (SRFC)’s largest edition yet, begins on Wednesday.

The first two matches will bring four teams head-to-head — one from the Under-14 league and the other from the senior league — at the Sharjah Sports Club Arena in Al Hazana Branch.

The games kick off at 9.30pm, and on day one’s match timetable are teams Rich Target and Sport 4 All who will be playing in the U14 category. The first contest in the senior category will be between Al Mofaja’a and Sharjah Sports.

The championship is held under the patronage of Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and the current edition has brought 18 teams together: 12 senior squads and six U14 sides.

The SRFC 2019 organising committee has announced a cash prize of Dh200,000 for the winning side of the senior leagues, and Dh100,000 for the runners-up.