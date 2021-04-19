‘I hope this Super League will never happen’ said Klopp in 2019

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Image Credit: Reuters and AFP

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola opposed the creation of the Super League in resurfaced comments, while Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claim to be in the dark about latest developments.

Liverpool’s Klopp and Manchester City’s Guradiola previously spoke out against the controversial breakaway European competition, which was officially announced on Monday.

“I hope this Super League will never happen," Klopp told Kicker in 2019. "For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams."

'Who wants to see that?'

“Of course, it is economically important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years? Who wants to see that every year?” Klopp added.

Liverpool is one of six top EPL teams and 12 total European teams to make up the Super League, a new mid-week competition.

The other teams are Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

'We cannot lose the local leagues'

However, the announcement on Monday was met with immediate backlash from fans, politicians and football governing bodies.

Fifa threatened to ban all participants of the Super League from European competitions, such as the Champions League and Europa League, as well as potentially excluding individual players from the World Cup.

In January, City boss Guardiola raised concerns around the introduction of an exclusive Super League that is open only to top-flight teams and its impact on domestic leagues.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Image Credit: Reuters

“I have the feeling we cannot lose the local leagues, what it means [to play in] the FA Cup, the leagues,” said Guardiola.

“What we should do is make every single league in Europe stronger than what it is, less teams, better championships, better League One, better League Two, better Premier League with less teams in every competition. Go to the quality over quantity,” said Guardiola.

“To make a super Premier League, you have to reduce the teams, but we cannot kill the lower divisions of the Premier League itself,” he added.

'I don't know anything about it'

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester United bosses Arteta and Solskjaer kept tight-lipped on Sunday when asked about the latest developments after their Premier League fixtures.

“I’ve seen this morning the news and speculation. I can’t really say too much because my focus has been on this game,” said Solskjaer, whose side beat Burnley 3-1. “I haven’t looked into it, I’ve just been focused on this game so I need to sit down and see what it is."

Mickel Arteta, the Arsenal coach. Image Credit: AFP

Arteta, sitting down after the 1-1 draw with Fulham, claimed he wasn’t aware of it, either.

“I don’t know anything about it. Once I know every detail and have all the information then I can evaluate the situation and give you my opinion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fifa and Uefa have issued separate statements staunchly opposing the creation of a Super League.