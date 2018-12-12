Player of the tournament who went on to break the 10-year dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or, after getting Croatia to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia this summer. Beating their previous best finish of third on their first attempt in 1998, Modric helped the Chequered Ones top their group with wins over Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland before seeing off Denmark, Russia and England in the knockouts. France in the final proved a step too far, but by then, the Real Madrid centre had done enough to warrant all the accolades that have since come his way.