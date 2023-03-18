Quick to judge

The criticism of Toney is more reflective of a society that is quick to judge individuals for their past mistakes. We all have things hanging over our heads at some point in life.

He deserves his place in the England squad due to his current form, and I think he should have been picked for the World Cup in Qatar. He would have been a valuable addition to the team. Harry Kane is a strong striker but having a back-up option like Toney would have been very handy.

Furthermore, Toney’s confidence and hunger to prove himself would have kept Kane on his toes and motivated him to perform better.

Slow FA process

His selection is a positive move that will add depth to the team’s attacking options. The criticism surrounding his past is unfair, and the slow FA process has left him in an uncomfortable position.