Action from the Arabian Gulf Cup clash between Shabab Al Ahli and Al Jazira. Image Credit: AGL

Dubai: Al Jazira lost on penalties to Shabab Al Ahli in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final following a 2-2 draw at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in the UAE capital on Friday evening.

Mohammad Marzooq gave the visitors a deserved lead on the half-hour mark, but Jazira came roaring back in the second half and levelled through a tremendous finish from in-form Omar Abdul Rahman.

The homes side took the lead when Yousef Jaber put the ball into his own net, but the advantage was short-lived as Federico Cartabia made no mistake from the penalty spot with 10 minutes of normal time to go.