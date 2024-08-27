The Saudi Pro League is usually hitting the headlines for luring top talents from Europe to the Middle East.

But this time the roles have been reversed, with Saud Abdulhamid making history as the first Saudi Arabian footballer to complete a permanent switch to a club in one of Europe's top leagues after the defender joined Seria A giants Roma.

The right back underwent a medical in the Italian capital on Monday before completing the move to Daniel De Rossi’s side, who have paid a reported €2.5 million fee to Al Hilal for the 25-year-old. That fee could rise to €3m in performance-based add-ons.

The full back is one of the Kingdom’s most promising talents and is renowned for his ability to play on either flank and his attacking prowess, providing 27 assists and scoring 7 goals in 203 appearances for Al Hilal.

Abdulhamid, who previously played for Al Ittihad, was a regular starter during Al Hilal’s domestic double success last season, which saw the club go unbeaten in both the Saudi Pro League and King’s Cup.

He had played both Saudi Super Cup games earlier this season as Al-Za'eem dispatched Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to land their first trophy of the season but was left out of the squad for Al Hilal’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al Okhdood.