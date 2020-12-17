Dubai: Qatar’s sports broadcasting network BeIN Sports has retained the rights to air all English Premier League games for another three years in the Middle East.
There were unverified reports that Saudi Arabia was going to launch its own bid to show games in the region, but the Premier League agreed at a meeting of clubs on Thursday to hand BeIN another $500 million, three-year deal to show all 380 matches in the Middle East and North Africa from 2022 to 2025.
“This deal demonstrates that rights-holders who do the most to protect their intellectual property, also do the most to protect the value of their media rights,” BeIN chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a league statement.