Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team.

While the match may not have much lasting significance for the teams involved, soccer fans around the world got plenty of bang for their buck as a story that has dominated the sport for over a decade appeared to come to an end in a memorable goal fest.

In an action-packed first half at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, goals from Messi and Marquinhos were cancelled out by a Ronaldo brace, while PSG's Juan Bernat was sent off for a lunging tackle on Saudi international Salem Al-Dawsari.

For PSG, Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored and Neymar missed a penalty before they withdrew on the hour-mark alongside Ronaldo, who was representing a composite Saudi side, to leave the world's four best-paid players watching from the bench in Riyadh.

Hundreds of millions of euros worth of footballers were on view for the exhibition game in the Saudi capital, which comes just weeks after Qatar hosted the first World Cup on Arab soil, won by Messi's Argentina.

After Ronaldo led out the Riyadh Season Team, drawn from his new club Al Nassr and Saudi rivals Al Hilal, to flame-throwers and tickertape, Messi opened the scoring after just three minutes when he was fed by the livewire Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike shoots to score his team's fifth goal. Image Credit: AFP Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal. Image Credit: AFP Riyadh All-Star's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) greets coach Marcelo Gallardo after being substituted. Image Credit: AFP Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Ramos (C) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Kylian Mbappe (R) and Achraf Hakimi. Image Credit: AFP Riyadh All-Stars XI's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Paris St Germain's Renato Sanches and Achraf Hakimi. Image Credit: Reuters Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) shoots to score the opening goal during the Riyadh Season Cup between the Riyadh All-Stars and Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 19, 2023. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

Flush on the cheekbone

Ronaldo's first touch in Saudi football was a throw-in but he had a shot saved and a penalty appeal waved away before Navas caught him flush on the cheekbone as they challenged for a high ball.

Ronaldo, still rubbing the red mark on his face and grimacing, fired past Navas to make it 1-1 on 34 minutes.

Five minutes later, PSG's Juan Bernat was given a straight red card for a foul on Salem Al-Dawsari - Saudi Arabia's match-winner in their famous group-stage World Cup victory over Argentina.

Messi, perhaps irritated by the intensity of the mid-season friendly, aimed a reproachful look at Ronaldo, his sparring partner in their days playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

PSG were soon back in front thanks to Marquinhos's delicate finish before Neymar missed his spot-kick, shooting tamely after a trademark stutter run-up.

Minutes later, Ronaldo hit his second equaliser deep into first-half injury time, heading against the post and then burying the rebound to make it 2-2 at half-time.

Mbappe put PSG back in front shortly after the break, turning his marker inside-out and laying on an easy finish for Sergio Ramos, before Hyun-soo Jang found a third equaliser for the hosts.

But Mbappe thumped home a penalty and Hugo Ekitike scored to make it 5-3 before Brazilian striker Talisca grabbed the Riyadh team's fourth goal at the death.