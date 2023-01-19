1 of 21
Paris St Germain's Marquinhos celebrates winning the match with a trophy and teammates
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 21
Left to right: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Neymar and Sergio Ramos stand next to the trophy.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 21
Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike shoots to score his team's fifth goal.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 21
Riyadh All-Star's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) greets coach Marcelo Gallardo after being substituted.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 21
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 21
Riyadh All-Star's Jang Hyun-soo (L) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Saud Abdulhamid.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 21
Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Ramos (C) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Kylian Mbappe (R) and Achraf Hakimi.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 21
Riyadh All-Star's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo shoots to score his team's second goal.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 21
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe shoots and scores.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 21
Riyadh All-Star's Ronaldo scores against Paris Saint-Germain.
Image Credit: AFO
11 of 21
Riyadh All-Stars XI's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Paris St Germain's Renato Sanches and Achraf Hakimi.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 21
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts as Riyadh All-Star's Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais clears the ball.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 21
Riyadh All-Star's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) dribbles past Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler during the match.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 21
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) shoots to score the opening goal during the Riyadh Season Cup between the Riyadh All-Stars and Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 19, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 21
Fans hold up shirts with Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo's and Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi's name on inside the stadium before the match.
Image Credit: Reuters
16 of 21
Saudi Pro League XI's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match.
Image Credit: Reuters
17 of 21
Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) and Brazilian forward Neymar are pictured during warm-up ahead of the Riyadh Season Cup between the Riyadh All-Stars and Paris Saint-Germain.
Image Credit: AFP
18 of 21
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi and members of the PSG team arrive at an airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 21
Kylian Mbappé arrive at an airport, ahead of a friendly football match as part of the Riyadh Season Cup.
Image Credit: AFP
20 of 21
Lionel Messi, Neymar (R) and other members of the PSG team arrive at an airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Image Credit: AFP
21 of 21
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar and Argentine forward Lionel Messi walk together during a team training session at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on January 18, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP