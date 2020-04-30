The doyen of Indian football was an able first class cricketer as well

Chuni Goswami (right) receiving Pele during the latter's visit to Kolkata a few years back. Image Credit: PTI file

Dubai: Name a former Indian football captain who also led his state his first class cricket? The answer will be a no-brainer for the sports quizzers as even after more than half a century, nobody could emulate Chuni Goswami’s feat in his country.

Goswami, the captain of 1962 Asian Games gold-medal medallist team in Jakarta, India’s best-ever definitive triumph in the game till date, passed away in a private city hospital in the eastern India metropolis of Kolkata due to age-related illnesses. He was 82 and is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

“He suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last in the hospital at around 5 p.m.,” a family source said.

He was no Dennis Compton (the English hero who scored 17 Test centuries and lifted a FA Cup for Arsenal) alright, but the versatility of Goswami as an athlete was unique in the Sixties - and the romance about him lingered well into the new millennium. A glamour boy of his times, Goswami - alongwith Uttam Kumar - the matinee idol of Bengali film industry enjoyed a huge fan following which stretched beyond the Maidan greens. A hugely popular figure in Kolkata’s social circles , Goswami was also the Sheriff of Kolkata for a term - an ornamental post which is a legacy of the British colonial period.

The trio of Chuni Goswami (left), P.K.Banerjee and Tulsidas Balaram who spearheaded the Indian team's forward line in the Fifties and Sixties. Image Credit: Twitter

Retiring from football at an young age of 27 years, during which he never switched his loyalties from Mohun Bagan Club, Goswami focused on cricket where he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973. He even led Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in 1971-’72 before losing to the mighty Mumbai outfit and turned out for East Zone as well.

In 1966, Goswami was one of the two bowlers (the other being Test player Subroto Guha), who plotted the historic innings defeat of Gary Sobers’ West Indies by the combined Central and East Zone team under Hanumant Singh in Indore. He took eight wickets with his gentle in-swingers - a performance which led to a clamour for his inclusion in the Test squad.

Both him and his brother Manik Goswami were also decent tennis players and used to be the soul of Calcutta South Club where they would be seen brushing shoulders of some of the Indian tennis legends like the late Premjit Lal, Jaideep Mukherjee and Akhtar Ali.

The news of Goswami’s death comes on a gloomy Thursday as the nation was still coping with a double-blow in the entertainment industry, which had lost Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in a span of 24 hours. What’s more uncanny is that Goswami’s longtime friend and partner-in-crime, P.K.Banerjee, passed away only on March 20 as Indian football lost two of their doyens within a month.