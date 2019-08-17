Media reports link him with a transfer to either of La Liga giants

PSG's Neymar Image Credit: AP

Paris: Neymar has been left out of the Paris St Germain team for the second week running, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday, as speculation continues over whether or not the Brazilian will remain at the French champions.

“He won’t be with us,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday’s league match away at Rennes, adding that the forward was still not fully fit having missed last week’s season opening win over Nimes.

Tuchel said Neymar’s future at PSG remained undecided, but that he remained one of the club’s most important players.

“If I think of a strong PSG team, I think of a team with ‘Ney’ in it,” the German coach said.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 in a deal valued at a record 222 million euros ($246 million).