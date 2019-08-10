New coach Streppel pleased with depth of talent at his disposal heading into new season

Dubai: Al Jazira have every reason to feel confident, ahead of the new UAE football season, after landing home from their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands.

The squad arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport in the early hours of Saturday, following their three-week training camp in Wageningen and Oosterbeek.

At the camp, the players were put through their paces under new head coach Jurgen Streppel, who got an opportunity to assess his squad and implement tactical strategies.

“There are many positives to take from the summer camp in the Netherlands. All the players showed determination and willingness to learn and we all share the same vision in wanting to help Al Jazira be a competitive side,” Streppel said.

“There is a wide array of talent within the squad and now it is important to build on what we learnt in the camp and put it into practice when we continue training in Abu Dhabi for the new season,” he added.

The squad will resume their training in Abu Dhabi on August 15 ahead of their first match of the season against Khor Fakkan in the Arabian Gulf Cup on August 22.

Streppel’s side will also face Oman’s Al Nasr Salalah in the Arab Club Championship on September 14 before opening their Arabian Gulf League (AGL) campaign at home to Al Dhafra five days later.

During their stay in the Netherlands, the Pride of Abu Dhabi played four friendlies, winning all their encounters against local Dutch sides.

During the tour the squad witnessed new signings Keno and Sultan Al Ghaferi join up with their new teammates.

Al Jazira captain and goalkeeper Ali Khasief said the camp was an important and positive experience that sharpened the squad ahead of the new season.

“We trained as one team and throughout the camp, we got sharper with every session by stepping up our fitness and improving our technical abilities. Every member of the squad showed commitment and we understood the playing style that our coach wants to implement,” Khasief noted.