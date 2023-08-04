Messi
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Image Credit: AFP

Inter Miami's upcoming away match against Major League Soccer team FC Dallas sold out in 10 minutes, underscoring how Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is providing a super-sized boost to the US professional league.

Messi, who signed with Inter Miami in July, will be playing in his first road game on Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, a northern Dallas suburb. The match is in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup tournament, an annual soccer competition between clubs from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

The 10-minute sellout Thursday morning was the fastest ever for FC Dallas, according to team officials. Starting ticket prices were $299, with tickets on the official resale marketplace AXS going for more than $600. The stadium has a seating capacity of close to 20,000 for soccer.

Dan Hunt, co-owner of FC Dallas, anticipated the sellout during an interview with Bloomberg News Tuesday, saying that if both teams advanced to the Round of 16, "we will sell out in a matter of minutes."

Hunt sees Messi's signing with Inter Miami as a pivotal moment for MLS.

"It's the greatest coup in the history of the league," Hunt said.