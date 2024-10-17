Bahrain's national football team have asked FIFA to move their World Cup qualifier against Indonesia to neutral venue to "protect the safety" of the team.

According to the Bahrain Football Association (BFA), the team received online death threats from Indonesian fans following a controversial 2-2 draw between the two teams last week.

Last Thursday’s match saw tempers flare when Bahrain netted a 99th-minute equaliser against Indonesia, despite the fourth official only adding six extra minutes.

The late goal ignited fierce protests from Indonesia’s players and coaching staff, with one staff member being sent off after clashing with officials.

Indonesia’s football association later accused referee Ahmed Al Kaf of Oman of intentionally extending the match until Bahrain found the back of the net.

In the days that followed, Indonesian football fans bombarded the Asian Football Confederation’s social media pages with a wave of online abuse.

Indonesia’s manager fuelled the controversy, labelling Al Kaf as "biased" in Bahrain's favour after the game.

In response to the backlash, the Bahrain Football Association (BFA) took swift action, disabling comments on its social media platforms due to the surge in abusive messages.

The BFA also reported several hacking attempts on its website, allegedly carried out by users in Indonesia.

"[The BFA] expresses its extreme surprise at the multiple death threats received by the team members on their social media accounts - a move that reflects the Indonesian public's disregard for human lives," it said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"It does not belong to the principles, values and Islamic norms, nor does it reflect the progress and advancement of countries."

As a result, the BFA said it had requested the return fixture in Jakarta to be moved outside Indonesia because it "refuses to expose the lives of the team members to any potential danger".

While FIFA have not made a public comment on the matter, the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) assured the safety of Bahraini players will be guaranteed when the match takes place next March.

"Indonesia will guarantee the safety and comfort of all our guests, just as we will for Bahrain,” said Arya Sinulingga, member of the PSSI.

“The Indonesian people are known for their hospitality, so we will create a comfortable environment for them.”