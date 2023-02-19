They are just five points behind leaders Arsenal and are playing some devastating football. And with 14 games still to play, the Red Devils have every chance of finishing first.

Coach Erik Ten Hag has got the fans buzzing for each match, be it at home or away and regardless of the opponent. Standards are high now, as is the team spirit. The resurgence of players like Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford under the Dutch coach shows just what an incredible leader he is.

High energy

Against The Foxes, he made five changes to the side that drew 2-2 at Barcelona on Thursday with Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer returning from suspension, while Victor Lindelof also got a rare start. Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho were back too.

The team played with a freshness and high energy from the first minute. Ten Hag knows his side are entering a pivotal period in their season with a chance to consolidate their place in the top four and he made sure they took it. And now, a title challenge is definitely on.

This is a huge week for the club. They face Barca in the second leg of their Europa League play-off before playing Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final three days later. They are the only team in Europe still involved in four competitions. That is an indication of their progress under Ten Hag.

And with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm Ineos bidding for majority ownership - along with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar’s biggest banks - the future is looking very bright for the club.

Class above

They shifted through the gears and were a class above Leicester after absorbing some early pressure. They took the lead through Rashford who became the first United player to score in seven consecutive league home games since Wayne Rooney in 2010. That is every game since the Qatar World Cup. He grabbed a second and Sancho got the third to give United a deserved win.