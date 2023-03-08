Dubai: Following their devastating 7-0 defeat against Liverpool, Manchester United are set to play Real Betis at Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie on Thursday.
While United progressed past Barcelona in the knockout round playoffs, Betis - led by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini - topped Group C by beating Roma, HJK Helsinki, and Ludogorets.
Betis are in good form having held Real Madrid to a goalless draw and winning three successive games. Although they have never progressed beyond the last-16 of the Europa League, they have won eight of their last 12 away games.
United injuries
The two sides have never met before in any tournament, but the Spaniards have only won one of their last six games against English opposition.
United are still without Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen but have now also been handed a fresh blow over the fitness of Casemiro. The midfielder picked up a leg injury in the Anfield clash and may be rested.
Betis have lost attacker Nabil Fekir for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury while midfielder Juan Cruz is also expected to miss out.
Despite recent setbacks in the Premier League, United will feel confident of getting a result at home.