Joao Cancelo is set to become Al-Hilal’s first major signing of the summer after the Saudi Pro League champions agreed a £21.2m deal with Manchester City for the defender.

While personal terms have not been agreed just yet, the 30-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Saudi giants, bringing an end his five-year stay with the Premier League champions.

Al Hilal, who went unbeaten to win the SPL and King's Cup double last season, already boast the likes of Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Malcom, and Ruben Neves, with the accusation of Cancelo set to make them even stronger as they target a 20th SPL title.

City manager Pep Guardiola had said earlier this month that Cancelo could play for the club again, but a disagreement which led to the full being shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich and Barcelona over the last 18 months was always going to be the elephant in the room.