“Shiotani’s goal allowed us to come back into the second half strongly. They reacted very well and I know we have quality in the side. Football is like that, sometimes it doesn’t go as we think. In the end we created history with that comeback,” revealed Mamic, whose team also struggled as their key striker Marcus Berg was running high fever and only took to the field with a quarter remaining in play. Berg made an instant impact and was instrumental in scoring the crucial third goal that kept them in the game before forcing the match into the tiebreaker.