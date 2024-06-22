1 of 8
Dortmund: A young fan ran onto the pitch during Saturday's Euro 2024 match between Turkey and Portugal and posed for a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo in the centre circle.
Image Credit: AFP
The fan, wearing a red tracksuit top, evaded security staff as he emerged from the stand behind the benches midway through the second half of the game in Dortmund and made his way towards the Portugal skipper.
Image Credit: AFP
Ronaldo then posed smiling for a photo before the pitch invader ran off trying to escape stewards who eventually caught up with him and escorted him away to applause from the stands.
Image Credit: Reuters
Frustration mounted as another fan, 15 minutes later, grabbed Ronaldo's arm after a similar selfie attempt.
Image Credit: AFP
The spectator appeared to grab Ronaldo's arm.
Image Credit: AFP
In stoppage time, more chaos erupted as a third field invader ran past Ronaldo, who was defending a corner.
Image Credit: AFP
Another fan attempted to approach Ronaldo while holding a phone but was quickly tackled to the ground.
Image Credit: AFP
At least five other fans managed to invade the pitch, attempting to replicate the stunt either during or after the match, much to Ronaldo's growing frustration.
Image Credit: AFP