Liverpool's Andrew Robertson down injured as referee Cuneyt Cakir, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and James Milner look on . Image Credit: Reuters

Liverpool: Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson will have scans on his calf and is praying the injury sustained in the sensational Champions League victory over Barcelona will not prevent him from playing a part in the climax of the season.

Robertson sustained the injury in a collision with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez before his half-time replacement Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice to help Liverpool reach the final with a 4-0 win on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

“It doesn’t feel the best at the minute but I’ll get a scan,” the Scot, who has made 46 appearances for Liverpool this season, told the club’s website after celebrating the win in front of a euphoric crowd at Anfield.

“They’re confident that it’s just a nerve or whatever and it can be maybe a couple of days, but we’ll wait and see.