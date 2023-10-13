Sao Paulo: Lionel Messi hit a post twice after he came off the bench but struggled to deliver a strong performance following his return from injury. Still, Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 on Thursday in a South American World Cup qualifying match.

But Argentina’s biggest South American rival left the pitch to some jeers at Cuiaba, Brazil after the home side and Venezuela drew 1-1. The result put pressure on new Brazil coach Fernando Diniz and kept Argentina as the sole leaders of the round-robin competition with their third victory in three matches.

The next World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format, meaning direct entry to the top six teams in South America. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Points tally

Argentina lead South American World Cup qualifying with 9 points, followed by Brazil (7), Colombia (5), Uruguay (4), Chile (4), Venezuela (4), Ecuador (3), Paraguay (1), Peru (1), and Bolivia (0). All 10 teams will play the fourth round on Tuesday.

The next round will offer the following matchups: Peru vs. Argentina, Uruguay vs. Brazil, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Paraguay vs. Bolivia and Venezuela vs. Chile.

Lionel Messi shoots a free kick next to Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul. The Argentine talisman is still not at his best after suffering an injury. Image Credit: AFP

Argentina 1, Paraguay 0

The only goal of the match at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium came in the third minute after a corner kick that found Nicolas Otamendi free from marking in the penalty box. The defender smashed the ball into the net with a left-foot volley.

The 36-year-old Messi has felt muscular pains in his right leg that have sidelined him for several matches at his club Inter Miami. Coach Lionel Scaloni picked Nico Gonzalez as his replacement. The star substituted Julian Alvarez in the 52nd minute, when Argentina were already in the lead.

Messi hit the post in a corner kick he took 10 minutes after stepping on the pitch of the Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires, but his other efforts to dribble and give deep passes fell flat.

A free kick from the same spot where he scored the winner against Ecuador in September raised hopes for Argentina fans shortly before the final whistle, but Messi’s shot hit the right post.

Evidence of attacking power

“I get very calm when we have Leo on the pitch,” midfielder Rodrigo De Paul said after the match. “We are at a very good level. We feel comfortable with the way we are playing.”

Paraguay’s new coach Daniel Garnero had his debut against Argentina, and his team gave little evidence of attacking power. The 54-year-old coach took over from Guillermo Barros Schelotto last month after the first two qualifiers.

Messi missed four MLS matches for his club plus the US Open Cup final. He played 10 minutes on Saturday in Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. He also skipped Argentina’s 3-0 win at Bolivia in another World Cup qualifying match in September.

Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Venezuela. Image Credit: AP

Brazil 1, Venezuela 1

For the first time, Brazil failed to beat Venezuela at home. Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Richarlison struggled the entire first half to get a clear shot on goal.

Seconds after Neymar got his first big opportunity after the break, with a shot from the edge of the box, Brazil scored their goal with an assist from the Al Hilal player.

Neymar took a corner kick that ended in a close range header by Gabriel Magalhaes in the 52nd minute at the Arena Pantanal in the city of Cuiaba, one of Brazil’s warmest at this time of the year.

Squandering several opportunities

The hosts squandered several opportunities from close range. Venezuela kept some pressure and scored in the 85th minute with a half-bicycle by Eduardo Bello, in one of the most impressive goals of South American World Cup qualifying so far.

Venezuela’s defence managed to keep Brazil at bay until the final whistle.

“Now we have to hold our heads up high and think about Uruguay. We wanted to go at them, they wanted to defend and we couldn’t break them like we wanted,” Brazil captain Casemiro said after the match.

Colombia's James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Uruguay. Image Credit: AP

Earlier on Thursday, Colombia and Uruguay drew 2-2. Veteran James Rodríguez opened the scoring for the hosts in the 37th minute, and Matias Oliveira levelled shortly before the break.

Goal in the final moments

Mateus Uribe put the Colombians back in front in the 52nd minute. Uruguay equalised from the spot with Darwin Nunez moments before the final whistle after being fouled by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who was sent off.

Ecuador beat Bolivia in La Paz 2-1 with a goal in the final moments of the match.

Kendry Paez scored for the visitors shortly before the break, and Rodrigo Ramallo equalised in the 83rd minute. Kevin Rodriguez gave Ecuador their first three points in qualifying.