Things could not be going any better for Liverpool right now. Not only is the club on the verge of a historic quadruple but now their coach Jurgen Klopp has signed a contract extension keeping him at Anfield until 2026.

That is probably far bigger than any more silverware the Merseysiders end up winning this season. Klopp is the reason Liverpool have become juggernauts of football once again. Under previous managers Brendan Rodgers, Kenny Dalglish and Roy Hodgson they were a sleeping giant.

But when Klopp took over in 2015 he almost instantly transformed the team and ever since then the Reds have been enjoying great times which culminated with them finally winning the Premier League title in 2020 after more than 3 decades.

4 trophies

Klopp has produced a phased evolution from one outstanding team into another and now the current crop are one step away from reaching their third Champions League final. They’re also in the FA Cup final and are chasing Man City for the league title. They already won the League Cup earlier this year but they could take home 3 more trophies.

But the crowning glory is the contract extension of the charismatic German coach who has been key to all of their recent success. Many Reds fans agree that the team would not have won any of their recent titles had he not been there. His leadership and management is adored by the Kop.

The timing of this news is a little odd because just a few weeks ago Klopp was suggesting he may need a break from football when his original contract was to end in 2024. But the Liverpool board have acted swiftly and smartly to tie up the coach – considered the best in the world – and will hope he can continue to bring success to Anfield.

New deal

Something must have changed his mind and it would not be surprising if over the next couple of weeks another major announcement is made by the club, that being a contract extension for Mo Salah. Perhaps behind the scenes the Egyptian has agreed a new deal to stay a Liverpool for another year and that is the reason Klopp has also penned a new deal? Or it could just be that he is feeling re-energised thanks to the form of his team lead by the return of one of the best defenders in the world, Virgil van Dijk. He was out for most of last season following a serious knee injury and it wasn’t a surprise the team lost 6 home matches last season as a result.

Or maybe he just did not want to walk away just yet after what he has built there because the future looks very bright, so why leave now? He can replicate what Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.