Senior figures at Old Trafford might have shown their support for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the dismal 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, but how long can the Dutchman realistically remain in charge at the Red Devils?

This loss to their arch-rivals marked United’s second defeat in just three games, coming on the heels of a loss to Brighton last week.

With only three points from three matches, another defeat—this time to Southampton after the international break—would represent their worst start since the 1986-87 season, when they managed just one point from their first four games.

While losses are an inevitable part of football, it’s the manner of these defeats that is particularly troubling for United fans. The match against Liverpool starkly exposed the team’s ongoing issues more than any previous game.

Arne Slot, managing just his third competitive match for Liverpool, is already imprinting his style on the team. In contrast, United still appear to be struggling to define their identity, despite Ten Hag being in charge since 2022.

Sure, the groundwork has been laid for Slot by his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, who revitalized Liverpool with a Champions League and their first-ever Premier League title.

However, Slot is already putting his own stamp on the team’s play, which is evident even in the early stages of his tenure.

So, why has Ten Hag struggled to implement his philosophy at United?

His current squad seems a far cry from the Ajax team he led to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. Back then, Ajax excelled at quick counter-pressing and overloading flanks, but United’s current players, including those familiar with Ten Hag’s methods from Ajax like Antony, either seem unwilling or unable to follow his tactics.

The midfield issues are also glaring. United's vulnerability was evident last season and was again apparent on Sunday.

Although Casemiro is a legend of the game, his performance on Sunday highlighted why his time at United needs to come to an end. His tendency to give away possession was a concern, and Ten Hag's decision to substitute him at halftime was a glaring acknowledgment of this issue.

The home fans' frustration was palpable, especially towards Casemiro, reflecting their growing discontent.

Manuel Ugarte, the new signing from PSG, is expected to replace Casemiro and bolster the midfield, but this alone won’t solve all the team’s problems immediately.

You don’t normally hear the home support boo individual players during games, but they certainly made their feelings known towards the midfielder at the weekend.

Sir Alex Ferguson, watching from the stands, must be deeply concerned. The club he transformed into a winning machine and made Old Trafford a fortress is now far from its former glory.

Last season’s eighth-place finish was almost unthinkable for a club of United’s stature, and with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe now at the helm, there is pressure to avoid a repeat.

The club’s new owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will surely not allow a repeat of that. But when is enough, enough?

"I don't think anything is going to change in terms of the football [at Man Utd]," said former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on UK television after the game.

"Ten Hag said in his interview 'we will see where we are at the end of the season'.

"I would be surprised if he is still there at the end of the season."