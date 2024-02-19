London: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson stepped down on Monday less than a year into his second stint at the Premier League club, with Oliver Glasner appointed as his replacement.

The former Liverpool and England boss guided Palace to safety last season but results this term have not met expectations with the South London club 16th in the table.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Glasner has signed a deal to become Palace boss until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Hodgson’s decision follows back-to-back losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea. The 3-1 loss to Chelsea at Selhurst Park marked the 76-year-old’s 200th match in charge of Palace.

“This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life,” Hodgson said in a statement on Palace’s website.

“I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.” Hodgson came under criticism from Palace supporters during last month’s 5-0 loss at Arsenal, during which fans expressed their anger by holding up a banner that read, “Wasted Potential. On and off the pitch weak decisions are taking us backwards”.

Fans were further angered by Hodgson bringing on Michael Olise as a substitute at Brighton with the team losing 3-0 only for him to break down with another hamstring injury.

Hodgson’s first stint as Palace manager, from 2017 to 2021, ended after the club finished 14th in the league.

“Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten,” chairman Steve Parish said.

“After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders.

“That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.” Hodgson, who has managed 17 clubs and four national teams in Europe and Asia over 48 years, was taken ill during a training session last week and had tests in hospital. The club said he was now out of hospital and doing well.

Palace visit Everton on Monday when Hodgson’s assistant coaches Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will take charge.

Dan Ashworth has stepped away from his duties at St James’ Park, having told the club hierarchy that he wants to accept the overtures from United. Image Credit: Reuters

Ashworth set to leave

Newcastle confirmed on Monday that sporting director Dan Ashworth has been placed on leave as Manchester United prepare to formalise their efforts to take him to Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old has stepped away from his duties at St James’ Park, having told the club hierarchy that he wants to accept the overtures from United.

United are overhauling their structure following Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the club and take control of football operations.

The chairman of chemicals giant INEOS has moved quickly to strengthen United’s football leadership group, with recruitment a particular area of focus.

Reports said Ashworth, formerly technical director of the Football Association, has links with INEOS head of sport Dave Brailsford.

“We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave,” said Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales. “However, our exciting journey doesn’t stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately.

“We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future.”

Reports suggest there has been no formal contact between the Premier League clubs but both will want the matter resolved swiftly.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted on Friday that he had concerns over Ashworth’s knowledge of the club’s inner workings as speculation mounted about a potential switch.

Asked if Ashworth knew the details of Newcastle’s transfer targets, he said: “Yes, and that’s why I say he’s in a position of power, with a lot of intelligence and information.”

That issue is likely to impact on Newcastle’s willingness to cut short a stipulated period of inactivity before he can take up a role with a competitor.

Manchester United may have pay a significant compensation package if they want to get Ashworth in post in time for an important transfer window, which opens in June.

Ashworth was drafted in by Newcastle’s Saudi-backed owners in 2022 after they paid Brighton substantial compensation to secure his services.

He was at the helm as the Magpies surged to a top-four Premier League finish and earned a return to Champions League football after an absence of two decades.

Michael Beale lost his job following successive defeats to Huddersfield and Birmingham. Image Credit: Action Images

Sunderland sack manager Beale after 12 games

Sunderland announced on Monday they had sacked manager Michael Beale after just 12 games in charge at the English Championship club.

The 43-year-old former QPR and Glasgow Rangers boss, who replaced Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light on December 18, lost his job following successive defeats to Huddersfield and Birmingham.

“We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC,” sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club’s official website.

“Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident. As such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the club.

“This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

Assistant Mike Dodds will take charge for the rest of the season.

Beale won only four of the games for which he was in the dugout and lost six, one of them a tame 3-0 home defeat by arch-rivals Newcastle in the FA Cup third round.