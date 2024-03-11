Manchester: Rodri says Manchester City will embrace the challenge of having to be almost perfect in their remaining 10 matches to win a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title.

Sunday’s thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield left Pep Guardiola’s side in third place but only a point behind Arsenal, who top the table on goal difference from Liverpool.

City’s next league game is against Arsenal at the end of the month, with challenging fixtures against Aston Villa and Tottenham looming.

Sunday’s draw was only the second time Pep Guardiola’s team have dropped points in the league since mid-December and Spain midfielder Rodri is confident they can put together another winning run.

'Need a break'

“We need a break. We have the FA Cup game (against Newcastle) and then go to the international teams so it will be good for us to refresh and give the last push at the end of the season,” he said.

“We know how good we are in the last part of the season, we just need to charge the batteries again and focus on the last 10 games.

“It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it.”

Rodri said last season’s treble winners were not at their best against Liverpool despite taking the lead through John Stones and having the better of the first half.

Liverpool hit back strongly after the break and following Alex Mac Allister’s equalising penalty, it was the hosts who looked more likely to win.

Incredible game

“An incredible game. We started really well in terms of chances and dominance and I think it was quite good. The second half was their half,” said the City midfielder.

He added: “They are fighting for the Premier League like us and we got a point. It means a lot.

“We are there in the fight and this club is about the mentality of the team. Sometimes when we don’t play well, (it’s important) we don’t lose.

“Sometimes it is the opposite and we are the team who has to defend a little bit more. We didn’t create many chances and it is what it is, we have to adapt sometimes.