Salomon Kalou Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: German football club Hertha Berlin announced through a statement that striker Solomon Kalou has been suspended ‘with immediate effect’ for flouting social distancing norms amid coronavirus pandemic.

Kalou filmed himself shaking hands with teammates inside the dressing room much to the dismay of Hertha officials.

“With this video taken inside the team’s dressing room, Kalou broke clear internal rules and displayed a behaviour, which is neither appropriate for this current situation nor reflective of the code of conduct of Hertha BSC,” statement issued by Hertha Berlin read as per The Guardian.

“The club has therefore made the decision to suspend the player in question from training and matches with immediate effect.”

The German Football League (DFL) also took note of the incident and blasted the striker for his ‘unacceptable’ actions.

“The pictures from Salomon Kalou from the changing room of Hertha are completely unacceptable,” DFL tweeted.

“There cannot be any tolerance for this, also with regard to the players and clubs who are adhering to the guidelines, because they have grasped the seriousness of the situation.”

Kalou has since deleted the video following heavy criticism from the authorities and also issued an apology for his actions.

“I’m sorry if I gave the impression that I’m not taking coronavirus seriously. I want to apologise for this,” Kalou was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“The reality is the exact opposite, because I’m really worried about the people of Africa, because health systems aren’t as good there as they are in Germany.