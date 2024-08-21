Ilkay Gundogan is set to return to Manchester City from Barcelona after agreeing to a short-term deal with the Premier League champions.

The German only joined the Catalan giants from the Citizens last season but was told by new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick that he wasn't part of his plans for the 24/25 La Liga season.

With Barcelona’s well publicised financial issues preventing them from registering new signing Dani Olmo, releasing one of their higher earners would make that process a lot smoother.

According to The Athletic, the 33-year-old will sign a one-year deal with City, with the option of an additional 12 months, after Pep Guardiola approved the transfer.

It’s reported that Gundogan will even forgo the remaining two years of his salary he would be owed by Barcelona in order to facilitate the move.

The central midfielder was Guardiola’s first singing as City boss, and went on to enjoy a memorable seven years with the club, winning the Premier League five times, the FA Cup twice and the Champions League in his 188 appearances.

Gundogan will be expected to provide a short-term answer to personnel problems for City in the early stages of the season, with the reigning Premier League champions losing Oscar Bobb to injury at the weekend, while Argentina forward Julian Alvarez moved to Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Manchester City know exactly what they’re getting with Gundogan – a player that can control the pace of the game, find a critical pass and pop up with an important goal here and there.

He is a leader both on and off the pitch, and Guardiola will no doubt be delighted that he is returning, with the City boss reluctant to let him leave last term following the German’s pivotal role in the treble winning side of 22/23.