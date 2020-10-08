Former Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Chelsea star Gonzalo Higuain finally opened his account for David Beckham’s inter Miami in the MLS following his summer move.
The Argentine was involved in controversy in his first match for Inter, as he reacted angrily to an opposition player who celebrated him missing a penalty.
Higuain made amends on Wednesday night as he got off the mark with a fine free-kick nine minutes from time to lift Inter to as 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.
Inter ended a three-game losing streak. The Red Bulls have lost two straight.
Omir Fernandez opened the scoring for the Red Bulls before Miami’s Lewis Morgan levelled, setting the stage for Higuain’s winner.