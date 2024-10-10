If Manchester United decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag and pursue a new manager, they can now cross Gareth Southgate off their list.

The former England boss, once considered a leading candidate to replace the Dutchman, has confirmed he won’t be returning to coaching for at least the next year.

Southgate had been highly regarded by key figures within Ineos, the company managing Manchester United’s sporting operations, who saw the 54-year-old as a potential successor.

However, during the European Club Association general assembly in Athens on Thursday, Southgate made it clear that a swift return to management is not in his plans.

"I won't coach in the next year for sure, I'm certain of that," he said. "I need to give myself time to make good decisions.

"When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time.

"I'm enjoying my life, so there's no rush."

Southgate has been without a job since the summer, after stepping down as England manager following their run to the Euro 2024 final.

Despite leading the Three Lions to two European Championship finals and a World Cup semifinal during his eight-year reign, his inability to clinch a major trophy with a talented squad raised doubts about his tactical decisions in high-pressure situations.

Although he has ruled out managing another international team, Southgate remains open to returning to club football.

He previously managed Middlesbrough from 2006 to 2009 and has stated that he will be cautious about his next move in the club game.

"Clubs can only be successful if everything is aligned, right the way through the club," he said.

"I also know that maybe the smarter people sit in the boardrooms and the coaches are a little bit more dispensable than you think when you are there.