— Liverpool have reached their ninth European Cup final — only Real Madrid (16), Milan (11) and Bayern Munich (10) have reached more.
— First English side to reach back-to-back Champions League finals since Manchester United (2008 and 2009).
— Barcelona eliminated from three of their past four Champions League semi-final ties.
— Heaviest-ever defeat for Barca against an English side in all European competitions.
— Divock Origi became the 50th different player to score in Champions League for Liverpool.
— Lionel Messi either attempted (five) or created (three) all eight of Barcelona’s shots against Liverpool in this match.