Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi (R) celebrates wtih Liverpool's Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri after scoring their fourth goal during the UEFA Champions league semi-final second leg football match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 7, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

— Liverpool have reached their ninth European Cup final — only Real Madrid (16), Milan (11) and Bayern Munich (10) have reached more.

— First English side to reach back-to-back Champions League finals since Manchester United (2008 and 2009).

— Barcelona eliminated from three of their past four Champions League semi-final ties.

— Heaviest-ever defeat for Barca against an English side in all European competitions.

— Divock Origi became the 50th different player to score in Champions League for Liverpool.