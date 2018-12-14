Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari started his career with Argentina’s River Plate back in 1996, where he won the first three titles of his playing career. Wouldn’t it be poetic if he could now win the first title of his managerial career in the Club World Cup against his old team with Real? Full circles can come back to bite you as well though, so it would also be equally ironic if River were to deny him, going from the team that gave him his playing career to the one that curtailed his managerial career, in one foul swoop.