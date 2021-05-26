Villarreal celebrate their Europa League triumph over Manchester United Image Credit: Reuters

02:08AM



That was an astounding penalty shoot-out and a record for the Europa league. Poor David de Gea as someone had to miss, on the 22nd spot kick. Thanks for watching.

02:06AM



An amazing night and an amazing fightback from Villarreal. Unai Emery lifts his fourth Europa League trophy and the Yellow Submarine get something for the trophy cabinet at last - plus a spot in the Champions League. The Old Trafford cabinet is bare yet again. Question time over the finishing and the ability to kill off a game for Ole...

02:04AM



What an amazing end to the final in Gdansk. Rulli saves from De Gea in a battle of the goalkeepers and Villarreal win their first ever major trophy in their 98-year history. And what a way to win it.

01:56AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 11 MAN UTD 10

DE GEA MISSES. Villarreal are champions of the Europa League in the most insane fashion. 11-10 on penalties. David de Gea the goalkeeper misses the 22nd penalty.

01:55AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 11 MAN UTD 10

Rulli scores

01:54AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 10 MAN UTD 10

Lindelof scores. Down to the keepers after 20 perfect pens...

PENS: VILLARREAL 10 MAN UTD 9

Torres scores

01:53AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 9 MAN UTD 9

Tuanzebe scores

01:51AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 9 MAN UTD 8

Martinez scores

01:51AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 8 MAN UTD 8

Shaw scores (just)

01:50AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 8 MAN UTD 7

Coquelin scores

01:49AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 7 MAN UTD 7

James scores

01:49AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 7 MAN UTD 6

Albiol scores

01:48AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 6 MAN UTD 6

Fred scores. Mental

01:47AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 6 MAN UTD 5

Bardonado scores

01:47AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 5 MAN UTD 5

Cavani scores

01:46AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 5 MAN UTD 4

Parejo scores

01:45AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 4 MAN UTD 4

Rashford scores

01:44AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 4 MAN UTD 3

Moreno scores

01:44AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 3 MAN UTD 3

Fernandes scores

01:43AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 3 MAN UTD 2

Alcacer scores

01:42AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 2 MAN UTD 2

Telles scores

01:41AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 2 MAN UTD 1

Antolin scores

01:41AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Mata scores

01:40AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

Moreno scores

01:36AM



PENS: VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

I will reset the scoreboards for penalties.

01:35AM



FULL-TIME: VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

We go to penalties. Juan Mata trots on in place of Wan-Bisakka, Telles on for McTominay. Maybe a calculated switch for spot-kicks.

01:28AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

The United fans in the ground go awfully quiet as VAR checks for a possible handball on Fred. No penalty. Cavani in the book for united. Not quite sure what for as McTominay was on the ground for treatment.

01:24AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Villarreal find themselves with a chance but take way to long, trying to square it to each other and the opportunity is gone.

01:22AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

None to pretty on the football front as the rain has taken the zip out of the game. Tired legs on the United side, but Solskjaer will be wanting his key penalty takers to stay on.

01:18AM



KICK-OFF: VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

No rest for the wicked, or the profligate, as we go again. 15 more minutes to find a winner or we are down to penalties in Poland.

01:14AM



EXTRA-TIME - HALF-TIME: VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Still all square. Rashford is his own worst enemy again as he collects the ball in a dangerous area on the right but the whislte pings as it comes of his arm - and he is offside. Double trouble.

01:11AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

De Gea pushes away a dangerous free-kick after Bailly is harshly adjudged to have comitted a foul on the edge of the area. Nothing doing from the corner. The rain is coming down now in Poland and it is doing anything but raining goals.

01:08AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

100 minutes on the clock (not inluding injurry time) and Solskjaer brings on Fred for Greenwood. McTominay cannot find a way through in the latest United attack.

01:02AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

United get back on the attack but Villarreal hold firm again. Then they have a couple of cheeky forays of their own but cannot get a shot away.

12:57AM



EXTRA-TIME: VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Off we go one more time. United really should have put this to bed. They will be hoping those missed chances won't haunt them. Villarreal still winning 5-0 on substitutes used.

12:53AM



FULL-TIME: VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

United cannot find a winner. We get an extra 30 minutes...

12:51AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Three minutes added on. Villarreal make one last surge in the 90 but the final effort is poor - high and wide.

12:48AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Into the final five. Will we see a winner or are we heading to extra-time? Final roll of the dice from Emery as Foyth is off for Gaspar and Pedraza is replaced by Moreno. Pogba heads a good chance well over.

12:45AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Greenwood is the latest United man to be denied as his effort is deflected wide. Battle-hardened Foyth goes into the book for a hefty challenge on Shaw.

12:42AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Interstingly, Solskjaer has yet to turn to his bench with 10 minutes to go. He seems happy with the men on the park to do the job.

12:39AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

More changes afoot for Villarreal as Pino and Trigueros are swapped out for Alcacer and Gomes. No change in the tempo or traffic direction, mind as Rulli mops up another United push.

12:34AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Another massive chance as Shaw of all people takes a shot, but only finds the face of Torres with his effort. Villarreal clinging on with 18 minutes or so remaining of the 90.

12:31AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Oh Marcus Rashford, how did you miss that? The United man has acres of space and all the time in the world to put it past Rulli in the Villarreal goal, but opts to plonk it wide of the post. That really made him look silly.

12:28AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

No joy again from the free-kick but it is one-way traffic. against an 11-man defence.

12:25AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Looks like just a matter of time before a United second now as they camp in and around the Villarreal area. No end result as yet. Fernandes wins another free-kick in a dangerous area.

12:23AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Emery brings on former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin in place of Chewie. United back in the ascendancy now though as they were early in the first half.

12:16AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

There is a spring in the step for United now and it is nearly a quickfire double, but Fernandes fires wide.

12:15AM



GOAL! VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 1

Cavani to the rescue as Villarreal fail to clear a corner and the Uruguayan smashes home. There is a quick check for offside from VAR boffins but it stands. Game on.

12:13AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

Eric Bailly lets Villarreal's Carlos 'Chewie' Bacca know he is there with a meaty challenge. But the Spaniards are pushing for a second and some frantic defending saves United from going further behind. However...

12:05AM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

Back under way. No changes for either side that I can see.

11:56PM



HALF-TIME: VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

Don't forget that Unai Emery - the Villarreal boss - is the Europa League master, having guided Sevilla to three trophies in a row between 2014 and 2016! But the Yellow Submarine have somehow never won a single trophy of note of any shape - domestically or in Europe - in their 98-year history! (Yes, two exclamation marks.)

11:51PM



HALF-TIME: VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

It was first blood for United as Villarreal's Foyth ended up with a bandaged head and cotton wool up the nostrils. But Moreno has Villarreal leading at the break.

11:49PM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

United making a late push to the opening 45 as Greenwood makes a mazy run and fires in a cross which comes off defender Albiol but is safely taken by the keeper.

11:43PM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

McTominay and Shaw push up to help their attackers but Villarreal are happy to stay back in numbers and await the half-time whistle.

11:39PM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

How can United respond? They don't have the strongest bench and started their strongest possible side (Harry Maguire is one of the men warming the bench and he is injured). This will take some management by Solskjaer to get the best out of his boys.

11:36PM



VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

Could this be Villarreal's first ever major trophy in the making? Moreno the difference so far...

11:31PM



GOAL! VILLARREAL 1 MAN UTD 0

Villarreal go into full-court press mode and Cavani gives away a needless free-kick. It is still miles out, but it is floated in, beats a napping United defence and Moreno is there at the back post to side-foot home past De Gea. That was a calculated passage of play that got a perfect result for the Spanish side.

11:27PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

Torres heads the resulting corner over before United break, but Rashford fires straight at the keeper.

11:25PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

A tasty cross just misses an outstretched boot of Fernandes in the six-yard box, before we get a few more niggles in the middle of the park. Pogba does a Neymar impression after a foul goes the other way, and Villarreal see an effort by Pino deflected over. Heating up!

11:19PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

The Spanish side are creeping into the game more now and Trigueros has a great chance but slices wide from a volley at the back post. Foyth is still bloodied and now has a bandage on his head. Poor lad.

11:13PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Foyth has blood dripping from his face following a tangle with RAshford and Pogba. Not too clear but that looked a little unsportsmanlike.

11:08PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

United get the first shot away as, following a Cavani effort, McTominay fires wide. The English side have the edge in the opening exchanges but Villarreal marshalling well.

11:07PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

Traditional colours on show on the field and - at last - in the stands - with United in their red and black, with Villarreal living up to their 'Yellow Submarine' nickname in full 'amarillo'.

11:00PM



VILLARREAL 0 MAN UTD 0

Kick-off. Will Solskjaer become the first Norwegian to lift a major European trophy as coach? We will find out soon enough.

10:55PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

Silly dancing ceremony done with. The teams are trotting out. Five mins to kick-off.

10:50PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

Nine in a row!

10:45PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

WHAT'S AT STAKE? While United are already qualified for the Champions League next season, a win tonight would not only give them a shiny trophy, it would guarantee them a top seed and an easier draw for the group stages. It is a different story for Villarreal, who finished way down in seventh in La Liga. Win and it is Champs League, lose and they drop all the way down to the newly minted Europa Conference League play-offs. Lots of motivation for the Spaniards there.

10:36PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

30 mins to kick-off and I guess the good news for United is there are no real surprises in the line-ups. Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea return after a rest at the weekend, while the evergreen Edinson Cavani and young pup Mason Greenwood lead the attacking line. Sadly there was some trouble in the city of Gdansk before the game as some United fans were attacked. Read more here.

10:33PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

Villarreal boss will be no stranger to tonight’s opposition as he faced United plenty during his time as Arsenal boss until his dismissal in 2019.

"It could be a major night for United as they have had a tough time recently," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "They haven't won a trophy for four years but succees tonight could kickstart a new period of success. However, Villarreal will be no pushovers, especially with Emery in charge and we all know how well Spanish sides do in this competition."

10:28PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD

Straight in with the team news from the phonetically wonderful Gdansk in Poland:

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros, Gerard, Bacca. Subs: Sergio Asenjo, Mario, Funes Mori, Raba, Estupinan, Alcacer, Moreno, Coquelin, Pena, Jaume, Moi Gomez, Nino.

Man Utd: de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani. Subs: Maguire, Mata, Grant, Fred, Diallo, James, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, Williams, van de Beek, Tuanzebe.

10:23PM



VILLARREAL v MAN UTD