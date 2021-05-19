1 of 8
Despite Harry Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur contract extending until 2026, it might be the end of the road for the striker at the North London club. Ten years after his senior debut, Kane is trophy-less and ready for the next challenge. Now the question of where he goes next is on everyone’s mind — will he stay in England, or go further out in Europe? Here are the latest updates for seven clubs he’s been linked to.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 8
Manchester United: Kane seems to be keen on continuing on in the English Premier League, which is good for Manchester United should they try to reel him in. The Red Devils were reported to be eyeing Kane — however, ever since re-signing Edinson Cavani, it has become less likely for United to splurge on another forward.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 8
Liverpool: After a desperate season that gave way to a glimmer of hope towards the end, Liverpool are in dire need of a boost. But is another forward really the answer? Well, if LFC don’t snatch him up and their rivals Manchester City do, it could be a nightmare scenario for the Reds.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 8
Chelsea: Sources mentioned by English media claim that Chelsea is the EPL club most willing to cough up the fee required to add Kane to their ranks. However, this would be a risky move for Kane who would likely be viewed as a traitor for transferring to a rival North London club.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 8
Manchester City: City are on top of the world — and the EPL table — as the current Premier League champions, and finalists in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Kane hasn’t managed to lift a single trophy during his decade-long run at Spurs. So it comes as no surprised that early reports claim Kane’s number one choice are City.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 8
Real Madrid: While rumours swirled around Kane to Real Madrid, president Florentino Perez doesn’t seem eager to shell out the more than £100million fee to secure Kane. ‘Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head. He is a great player and in addition he is young. He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team,’ Perez told COPE.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 8
Barcelona: The Spanish giants are apparently among the clubs most interested in signing Kane. Especially if Messi gets his wish of leaving next season, Kane could be the face of Barca’s future frontline. And if Messi stays, well… just imagine the epic link-up that would be.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 8
Paris St-Germain: It seems like Kane could reunite with old boss Mauricio Pochettino at PSG. The Ligue 1 side had their Champions League dreams dashed yet again this year — last season they lost in the final, and this season they dropped off in the quarterfinals. Could Kane help them achieve their first — and his first — UCL title? With Kylian Mbappe set to leave on a free transfer next summer, Kane could be exactly what the French giants need.
Image Credit: AFP