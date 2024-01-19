Dubai: Erling Haaland won the Best Men's Player of the Year award as Manchester City swept the Dubai Global Soccer Awards on Friday.
City, who had claimed the treble of English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, won six awards, including the Best Team of the Year. Manager Pep Guardiola was adjudged the Best Coach, while Ederson was chosen as the best goalkeeper and Rodri the best midfielder. Khaldoon Al Mubarak was named Best President.
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won three awards. The Al Nassr striker bagged the Maradona Award and also won the Best Player in the Middle East, a new award category, and Fans' Favourite Player of the Year, beating rivals like Lionel Messi.
■ Best Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona and Spain)
■ Fans’ Favourite Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr and Portugal)
■ Best President: Khaldoon Al Mubarak (Manchester City)
■ Best Coach: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
■ Best Middle East Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr and Portugal)
■ Best Men’s Club: Manchester City
■ Best Women’s Club: FC Barcelona
■ Best Midfielder: Rodri (Manchester City and Spain)
■ Best Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City and Brazil)
■ Best Middle East Club: Al Ahly SC (Egypt)
■ Power Horse Emerging Player: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)
■ Globe Soccer Maradona Award: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr and Portugal)
■ Player Career Award: Casemiro (Brazil)
■ Player Career Award: John Terry (England)
■ Coach Career Award: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)